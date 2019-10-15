Circle K recently announced it now offers delivery from nearly 600 of its locations across Texas via its partnership with Texas-based on-demand delivery company, Favor. Circle K customers can now get their favorite Circle K items, including beer, snack foods and more, delivered to their door in under an hour via Favor, with no order minimum.
This announcement comes on the heels of Circle K’s initial delivery service rollout with Favor in July 2019, which included over 160 Circle K locations across the Greater Houston area.
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Favor in all remaining Circle K Texas markets across the state and to see our Circle K stores add this service beyond the soft rollout in the Houston area,” said Paul Rodriguez, vice president of Circle K Texas. “Nearly 600 of our locations throughout Texas will now offer delivery, including in and around the San Antonio-New Braunfels area. An important goal for Circle K is to continue to find ways for our customers to have an easier and more convenient shopping experience. Home delivery is one more option we can now add to Circle K customers’ shopping choices.”
“We are thrilled to continue expanding Favor’s partnerships across the state to offer Texans the most convenient service on the widest selection possible, whether it is dinner from a local restaurant or now, their favorite beer, snacks and more from Circle K,” said Keith Duncan, chief revenue officer of Favor.
Customers can get beer and other items from Circle K delivered seven days a week by searching for “Circle K 21+” in the Favor App or online at favordelivery.com. For a limited time only, new Favor users will receive free deliveries for the first 30 days ($3 delivery fee on Circle K orders after limited time offer). Visit favordelivery.com/promos for more details.
Circle K 21+ delivery in New Braunfels, McQueeney and Seguin is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Circle K 21+ delivery is available in the San Antonio area, including Boerne, Bulverde, Cibolo, Converse, Schertz and Universal City from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
