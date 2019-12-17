Focused on delivering a convenient experience both in-store and online, H-E-B has made it easier for customers to shop on their mobile device with the launch of its new My H-E-B mobile app.
The My H-E-B app brings dozens of new and improved features that make it more convenient and simpler to shop and provides more ways to save. In a single, easy-to-use mobile app, customers can place orders for H-E-B Curbside pickup or Home Delivery, and the in-store shopper can clip and redeem coupons, find where items are located, and browse the store with an enhanced search function. From the moment the app is opened, customers will notice a more streamlined shopping experience.
“The new My H-E-B mobile app is a perfect example of how we are investing in new technologies to enhance our digital services and establish H-E-B as a digital retail leader,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B Chief Digital Officer. “We continue to grow our talented H-E-B Digital team in Austin and at our company headquarters in San Antonio to deliver on this investment and provide the best possible digital experience to our customers and Partners.”
Updated features include:
Choose how to shop: With a tap, customers can browse in store or choose to start an H-E-B Curbside or Home Delivery order, without having to open a web browser. For even faster shopping on the go, customers can reorder previous orders or shop past purchases. From the home screen, shopping can be done by browsing departments, scanning product bar codes, or choosing items from curated collections. Throughout the process, customers can easily track order progress.
Easier way to save: A more efficient coupon experience means customers can save more. With the My H-E-B app, clipping, finding and redeeming coupons is easier and more fun. When coupons are clipped, customers can easily add items needed to fulfill the offer. And at checkout, the app will highlight any missed coupons or related items required to ensure maximum savings. Customers shopping in-store can scan a single barcode at checkout to redeem all clipped coupons instantly.
Improved search and location functions: Whether shopping in-store, H-E-B Curbside or Home Delivery, browsing and searching through the app provides faster, better results. The in-store shopper can see product availability and easily find where items are located throughout the store.
Customers can download the My H-E-B app in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Once downloaded, customers can use their existing H-E-B account information to log in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.