The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce announced today that the Leadership New Braunfels class of 2020 has been selected and approved with 30 business representatives making the roster. The 2020 class marks the 28th group of business and civic leaders to go through the program, which boasts an alumni association of more than 650.

Leadership New Braunfels strives to develop individuals to serve in leadership roles in their business careers and civic endeavors. Throughout the program, participants will have the opportunity to meet New Braunfels and Comal County leaders, build their leadership skills, and develop valuable relationships with their classmates.

The program consists of a series of one-day sessions, beginning in October, covering topics such as government, economic development, education, social needs and other key segments of the community. Also in October, the class will participate in a Community Leaders Reception and a two-day, overnight retreat. In addition to attending the class days, participants will form teams to research a current economic or societal issue affecting New Braunfels and produce a research paper detailing the topic.

Participation in the program requires a serious time commitment and participants are expected to adhere to a strict attendance policy. Upon meeting attendance and participation requirements, the class members will participate in a graduation ceremony in May 2020 and become members of the Leadership New Braunfels Alumni Association.

 Leadership New Braunfels 2020 Class Roster:

Don Austin – Don Austin CPA, PLLC

Justin Ball – Heritage Society of New Braunfels

Rachel Behnke – New Braunfels ISD

Todd Blackmon – Pape-Dawson Engineers

Spencer Brandt – Bluebonnet Motors

Drew Cain – Joeris General Contractors

Juan–Carlos Campos – Carlos Campos MD PA

Tommy Carden – Travelers Insurance Company

Erica Clarke – Gtr. New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce

Dustyn Cox – SpawGlass Contractors, Inc.

Leigh Fetters – Miller & Miller Insurance

Shaun Gibson – NCG Commercial Real Estate

Sarah Haag – Schlitterbahn

Max Harford – ASA Properties

Jacob Huereca – Connections Individual and Family Services

Ryan Kelso – New Braunfels Utilities

Cassandra Kraft – The Allen Farmhaus

Lark Mason III – Lark Mason Associates

Stacy Morris – Seidel Construction LLC

Heather Orsak – New Braunfels Jaycees

Clark Pantel – Edward Jones Investments

Daniel Rivas – McKenna

Mike Rowland – Moody Bank

Bennett Sieczkowski – Valeo Chiropractic, PLLC

Sandra Stolte – JP Kesselring Agency, Farmers Insurance

Jolene Sutton – Self Employed

Liza Villarreal – Resolute Health Hospital

Reyes Villarreal – City of New Braunfels

Jason Vreeland – Trihydro Corporation

Ted Zimmerhanzel – Guido Construction Company

