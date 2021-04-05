The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership New Braunfels Alumni Association will host a Candidates & Issues Forum on Monday, April 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McKenna Events Center.
The forum will feature candidates for the May 1 election. Each candidate will be given a limited amount of time to make their case for why voters should choose them.
The forum is open to the public. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased online at www.
Tickets include lunch. This event is sponsored by HMT Engineering & Surveying.
Candidates running for City Council District 3 Harry Bowers (incumbent) and Kevin Robles and candidates for City Council District 4 Joy Harvey and Lawrence Spradley have confirmed their attendance. Additionally, speakers will provide information on the 18 proposed amendments to the city charter.
Early voting will begin Monday, April 19 and ends on Tuesday, April 27, with election day on Saturday, May 1. For more voter information, including polling locations and important dates, visit
The Leadership New Braunfels Alumni Association consists of more than 700 individuals who have graduated from the Chamber’s prestigious Leadership New Braunfels program.
The forum is designed to give chamber members the opportunity to increase their knowledge of the candidates and issues they are voting on in the upcoming election.
