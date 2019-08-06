Sneak Preview and Day Show tickets to the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s 31st annual Business Trade Show are now on sale. The Show will take place on Sept. 10 and 11 in the New Braunfels Civic Convention Center and will feature a “Game Show” theme. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TradeShowInNewBraunfels.com.
This two-day event will feature more than 100 vendor booths costumed and decorated in line with the theme, filling both the Exhibit Hall and Ballroom. Vendors will be showing off the products and services that make them unique, and handing out great giveaways and prizes. The Show kicks off with a Sneak Preview Night on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. with a silent auction, complimentary beer, wine, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, and great door prizes.
This celebration of local businesses continues on Wednesday, Sept. 11 with the Day Show from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Day Show features a complimentary lunch, fun scavenger hunt and Happy Hour beginning at 4:30 p.m. with complimentary food and beer, entertainment, and another round of door prizes.
The Business Trade Show is the perfect event to learn about more than 100 New Braunfels businesses, get some great swag, enjoy food and drinks and have your chance to win some valuable door prizes. Tickets to the Sneak Preview Night are $40 and only a limited number will be sold. Day Show tickets are $5 in advance or $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TradeShowInNewBraunfels.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.