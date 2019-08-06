The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is proud to announce that the Youth Leadership New Braunfels class of 2020 has been selected, with 31 students making the roster. The program will begin in September with a reception and orientation with their parents, followed by a day-long leadership and team building retreat.

The 2020 class marks the 23rd group of high school sophomores and juniors to go through the program, which has graduated nearly 700 young leaders since its inception in 1997. The roster includes seven students from Canyon High School, one student from St. John Paul II Catholic High School, two students from New Braunfels Christian Academy, three students from Memorial Early College High School, and 17 students from New Braunfels High School.

The purpose of the Youth Leadership New Braunfels program is to train students in leadership techniques and community awareness so they become familiar with current issues, community resources, opportunities and other factors influencing the direction of their community’s future. The class will meet monthly beginning in October, for seven school-day sessions covering topics such as leadership skills, tourism, history, arts, government, the justice system, health care, business and economic development and education.

The program is open to 10th and 11th grade students who have at least a “B” average at New Braunfels High School, MECHS, Canyon High School or a local private high school residing within the NBISD or Canyon High school attendance zones. More than 100 applications were submitted to the Selection Committee. All identifying information was redacted so that the applications were scored on an anonymous basis. The committee’s goal is to select a distinguished group of students who demonstrate leadership potential and are motivated, creative and interested in developing leadership skills and a sense of community.

 

Youth Leadership New Braunfels

 2020 Class Roster:

Hailey Abbott – New Braunfels High School

Kate Adams – Memorial Early College High School

Abigail Alley – New Braunfels High School

Brett Atkinson – Canyon High School

Hudson Baese – Canyon High School

Trinity Behling – New Braunfels High School

Jackson Bendele – New Braunfels High School

Taylor Cattarin – Canyon High School

Hartley Clark – New Braunfels High School

Daniella De Luca – New Braunfels High School

Eli Gilbreth – New Braunfels High School

Daniel Gomez-de la O – New Braunfels High School

Hailey Heitmeyer – Canyon High School

Ethan House – New Braunfels High School

Maya Langendorf – Memorial Early College High School

Abigail Lawson – New Braunfels High School

Avery Leidy – New Braunfels Christian Academy

Ethan Lindsay – New Braunfels High School

Whitney Lohse – Memorial Early College High School

Hailey Macho – New Braunfels High School

Jack Mayo – New Braunfels High School

Evelynn Merritt – Canyon High School

Emily Miller – Canyon High School

Omar Mora – Canyon High School

Gavin Payne – Canyon High School

Raylee Rutledge – New Braunfels Christian Academy

Adrianna Shuck – St. John Paul II Catholic High School

Seth Underwood – New Braunfels High School

Daphne Williams – New Braunfels High School

Emily Windrow – New Braunfels High School

James Windrow – New Braunfels High School

