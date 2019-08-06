The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is proud to announce that the Youth Leadership New Braunfels class of 2020 has been selected, with 31 students making the roster. The program will begin in September with a reception and orientation with their parents, followed by a day-long leadership and team building retreat.
The 2020 class marks the 23rd group of high school sophomores and juniors to go through the program, which has graduated nearly 700 young leaders since its inception in 1997. The roster includes seven students from Canyon High School, one student from St. John Paul II Catholic High School, two students from New Braunfels Christian Academy, three students from Memorial Early College High School, and 17 students from New Braunfels High School.
The purpose of the Youth Leadership New Braunfels program is to train students in leadership techniques and community awareness so they become familiar with current issues, community resources, opportunities and other factors influencing the direction of their community’s future. The class will meet monthly beginning in October, for seven school-day sessions covering topics such as leadership skills, tourism, history, arts, government, the justice system, health care, business and economic development and education.
The program is open to 10th and 11th grade students who have at least a “B” average at New Braunfels High School, MECHS, Canyon High School or a local private high school residing within the NBISD or Canyon High school attendance zones. More than 100 applications were submitted to the Selection Committee. All identifying information was redacted so that the applications were scored on an anonymous basis. The committee’s goal is to select a distinguished group of students who demonstrate leadership potential and are motivated, creative and interested in developing leadership skills and a sense of community.
Youth Leadership New Braunfels
2020 Class Roster:
Hailey Abbott – New Braunfels High School
Kate Adams – Memorial Early College High School
Abigail Alley – New Braunfels High School
Brett Atkinson – Canyon High School
Hudson Baese – Canyon High School
Trinity Behling – New Braunfels High School
Jackson Bendele – New Braunfels High School
Taylor Cattarin – Canyon High School
Hartley Clark – New Braunfels High School
Daniella De Luca – New Braunfels High School
Eli Gilbreth – New Braunfels High School
Daniel Gomez-de la O – New Braunfels High School
Hailey Heitmeyer – Canyon High School
Ethan House – New Braunfels High School
Maya Langendorf – Memorial Early College High School
Abigail Lawson – New Braunfels High School
Avery Leidy – New Braunfels Christian Academy
Ethan Lindsay – New Braunfels High School
Whitney Lohse – Memorial Early College High School
Hailey Macho – New Braunfels High School
Jack Mayo – New Braunfels High School
Evelynn Merritt – Canyon High School
Emily Miller – Canyon High School
Omar Mora – Canyon High School
Gavin Payne – Canyon High School
Raylee Rutledge – New Braunfels Christian Academy
Adrianna Shuck – St. John Paul II Catholic High School
Seth Underwood – New Braunfels High School
Daphne Williams – New Braunfels High School
Emily Windrow – New Braunfels High School
James Windrow – New Braunfels High School
