This Saturday, Nov. 30, marks the 10th annual Small Business Saturday and the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce encourages the community to take up the call to support local businesses. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting the local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy and preserve local neighborhoods.
Celebrated each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, this shop local initiative has grown into a powerful movement. Last year 108 million people participated in Small Business Saturday, shopping at their local establishments and supporting their local economy. According to American Express, for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community.
Small Business Saturday is the day when people can celebrate the Shop Small movement to drive shoppers to local merchants in New Braunfels. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, take some time to visit local entrepreneurs and let them know that their efforts to keep the community thriving are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.