Local non-profit organization New Braunfels Angels has named its first Executive Director, Carrie Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick holds a master’s degree in social work and a bachelor’s degree in sociology, both from California State University, Long Beach. She began in children’s services with a social work career spanning 15 years. For the last 10 years, Carrie took on administrative roles in medical social work. She worked with innovative organizations to implement aging-in-place programs for the older adult population. In addition, she has spent time working in an acute care environment with youth through older adults.
“I’m excited to begin this new journey,” Fitzpatrick said. “I get to follow my passion and support local children in the foster care system through New Braunfels Chapter of National Angels.”
Carrie lives in Canyon Lake with her husband and their two young daughters.
“We are happy to have Carrie on board with our mission,” Angels founder and President, Marrisa Van Bibber said. “And extremely excited for what lies ahead for the foster system in our area through her leadership.”
The mission of National Angels: To walk alongside children in the foster care system, as well as their caretakers, by offering consistent support through intentional giving, relationship building and mentorship.
Children are removed from their homes and placed in foster care for various reasons. When they are removed from the home, they are confused and upset, and they need the temporary protection and nurturing that a foster family can provide. In the Foster care system, children move homes, an average of seven times in two years. This is often because foster parents are unsupported or overwhelmed.
That’s where New Braunfels Angels comes in. Volunteers choose as an individual or group to sponsor a foster family for one year. They call it a Love Box which includes necessities for the family as well as supportive gifts for the foster youth. You meet with the family monthly, send encouraging texts or even just show up for the kids activities.
“We connect families who are not called to foster or adopt themselves, but who have a heart for a group of kids who need the support of community around them,” Fitzpatrick explained. “And I am very excited to be a part of it going forward.”
