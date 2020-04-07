Immediately following our last article, we received additional questions on the impact of COVID-19 on employers and employees. Thanks for submitting your questions to the Herald!
Can small business owners who are forced to shutter their business due to COVID-19 receive Texas unemployment benefits?
Unfortunately, only individual employees can claim unemployment benefits.
Are emergency funds available from Federal, State, or local government to help sole proprietors and small businesses shuttered by COVID-19 to meet their personal and business expenses without requiring them to incur more debt?
Yes, as a small business, you may be eligible for a loan under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Under the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program provides 100% federally guaranteed loans to small businesses who maintain their payroll during this pandemic. The Paycheck Protection Program provides loan forgiveness equal to the amount spent on payroll (capped at $100,000 in wages), rent, mortgage interest, and utilities for eight weeks beginning on the origination date of the loan. The loan forgiveness provisions will be reduced in proportion to any reduction in employees and to a reduction in employees’ pay of greater than 25%.
Employers are advised to consult with a financial institution or advisor for more information on the CARES Act.
I own a small business with only three employees. Can I deny a request from one of my employees to take paid sick leave and expanded family medical leave because their child’s school is closed due to COVID-19?
Possibly. The Department of Labor (DOL) recently issued rules on what criteria a small business (fewer than 50 employees) can use to deny paid sick leave or expanded family medical leave under the Federal First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).
Small employers may be exempt when: (1) such leave would cause the small employer’s expenses and financial obligations to exceed available business revenue and cause the small employer to cease operating at a minimal capacity; (2) the absence of the requesting employee would pose a substantial risk to the financial health or operational capacity of the small employer because of the employee’s specialized skills, knowledge, or responsibilities; or (3) the small employer cannot find enough other workers who are able, willing, qualified, and available to perform the labor or services that are needed for the company to operate at a minimal capacity.
Are healthcare providers and emergency responders exempt from the FFCRA?
Possibly. The DOL has listed in its guidance the types of healthcare providers and emergency responders who may be exempted from paid sick leave of paid family medical leave under the FFCRA. That list can be found at www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic/ffcra-questions (FAQ Nos. 55-57) and should be consulted before claiming the exemption. The DOL has advised employers to be “judicious” when exempting such employees so as to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Are non-profit organizations required to comply with the FFCRA?
Yes, private, non-profit and public entities must comply with the FFCRA.
As always, thank you for your questions! Feel free to send more to the Herald, subject line “Ask Natalie.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.