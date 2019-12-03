On Dec. 1, the U.S. Census Bureau pay rates will increase across the nation for the many positions available to conduct the once-a-decade census. These positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. Pay rates vary depending on where the job is located, with rates ranging in San Antonio and surrounding counties from $18 to $22 per hour.
The selection process for census taker positions begins in January 2020, with paid training occurring in March and April. Actual enumeration of non-responding households throughout the nation begins in May through early July. Visit www.2020census.gov/jobs to apply and for a list of available positions, which also include recruiting assistants, clerks, office operations supervisors, and field supervisors. To determine the estimated pay rate in an area, visit www.2020census.gov/en/jobs/pay-and-locations/national-map.html.
The census is the largest peacetime deployment of civil servants across the country. The census officially begins on April 1, 2020, and for the first time ever, it will have an online option, which will make filling out the form easy, safe and secure. For more information on the 2020 Census, visit www.2020census.gov/.
