Of the 2.4 million deaths in the United States each year, approximately 680,000 are veterans. That is 1 in every 4 deaths.
Since 2015, Hope Hospice has partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Hospice & Palliative Care Organization in the We Honor Veterans Program.
Recently, Hope Hospice was awarded an additional star-rating for education, training, compliance and participation in this program which is designed to better serve military patients.
The We Honor Veterans Program provides education, resources and technical assistance to educate hospice and other health professionals caring for veterans. For some patients, military service, combat experience or other traumatic events come to light during the dying process.
“Hope Hospice believes that knowing our nation’s military history is important to understanding the possible life-experience of those in our care,” Hope Hospice said in a statement. “Additionally, through the We Honor Veterans Program caregivers can provide meaningful information to patients about end-of-life services and benefits available to them, including the Medicare Hospice Benefit and VA-paid hospice care.”
Hope Hospice explained that under the guidance of former military chaplain and current Hope Hospice Spiritual Care Counselor, Lt. Col. Jonathan Scalone, MA, DMin, USAF (Ret.) Community Liaison Chris Sitton, and other former military members on staff, veteran patients are honored at their bedsides, or wherever they are comfortable, with a special ceremony that includes the presentation of a flag, the gift of a patriotic-themed blanket, recitation of their military oath, and a final military salute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.