CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System has announced the Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center-New Braunfels has earned a National APEX Quality Award for excellence.
This is the ninth consecutive year that the facility has received this award.
The national distinction recognizes the Physicians Ambulatory Surgery Center-New Braunfels for demonstrating the highest levels of excellence in patient satisfaction and overall care over a 12-month period.
The facility offers high-quality outpatient procedures and state-of-the-art technology in a convenient location for many of our patients, officials said.
“This award is based solely on patient satisfaction, so this serves as a great source of pride for our entire organization,” said Raymond Afaisen, Administrator for the New Braunfels Surgery Center. “The fact that we have received this honor nine years in a row illustrates our refusal to rest on our laurels, and our commitment to continue to enhance our patient experience.”
The APEX Quality Award distinguishes the CHRISTUS facility as one of the highest performing Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the regional peer grouping. Key Performance Indicators are tied closely to clinical, operational and interpersonal measures and are important drivers in the overall evaluation process.
