The Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative was recently recognized by the Smart Electric Power Alliance as having the most cumulative watts of rooftop solar energy installed per residential customer in the state of Texas. The announcement was included in the results of SEPA’s Annual Utility Market Survey for 2019. This ranking implies that GVEC’s service territory has the highest density of rooftop solar among not only all other cooperatives, but all other investor-owned utilities and municipals.
SEPA is a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit whose primary aim is to encourage power distributors like GVEC and other industry stakeholders to expand their renewable energy portfolios. Electric distributors across the United States participate in the survey each year, providing SEPA with unbiased information on trends and prevalent issues within the industry.
The survey further revealed GVEC has the second-highest total residential solar capacity and total number of rooftop solar units in the state among cooperatives. The cooperative added 32.2 solar watts-per-customer in 2018, ranking it number three among all Texas electric providers in regard to units/capacity added and number one among cooperatives. As of December 31, 2018, GVEC had 1,630 rooftop solar units installed within its service territory, amounting to over 10 megawatts (MW) of capacity. Additionally, GVEC also has the 2MW SunHub Community Solar project in its portfolio, which has generated over 8,000 megawatt-hours of power since being energized in November 2018.
“The results of this survey underline GVEC’s continued commitment to serving our customers with the energy solutions they want,” said General Manager and CEO Darren Schauer. “Between our solar panel business and the SunHub Community Solar project, we’ve greatly expanded our renewable offerings over the last decade. This is what our members asked for, and they’ve responded with great enthusiasm. We’re pleased to offer our customers choices that support renewable energy and give them greater control over their energy costs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.