CCSCT is in the process of securing potential applicants to fill two vacant seats on the board of directors in the low-income sector. This individual is not required to be low-income, but must have experience working with or understand the barriers and issues low-income people are faced with daily. Experience in early childhood development or finance would be a plus.
The Community Council of South Central Texas, Inc. provides services to low-income people in 23 counties throughout the greater South Central Texas area. Counties served include Atascosa, Bee, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, LaSalle, Live Oak, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson and Zavala.
The CCSCT Board of Directors is designed in alignment with requirements of the Community Services Block Grant. It is a tripartite board consisting of members in the public sector, private sector and low-income sector. Members seated in the low-income sector must be first selected through a democratic process. Applicant names are placed on a ballot and an election is conducted at the CCSCT Community Services Office within the county the applicant lives in. This allows low-income clients to have a voice in who represents them.
Interested applicants should contact Bobby Deike, CCSCT Executive Director at 830-253-4505 or via e-mail at bdeike@ccsct.org.
CCSCT hopes to approve the applicants for these seats at the Jan. 24 board meeting.
For more information on CCSCT go to www.facebook.com/ccsctinc or visit web page at www.ccsct.org.
