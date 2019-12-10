Langley & Banack, Inc. attorney Justin B. Morley has been named a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Comprised of the top matrimonial attorneys throughout the nation, AAML members are recognized as preeminent family law practitioners with the highest levels of knowledge, skill, and integrity. In order to be elected, each Fellow must successfully complete a rigorous selection process that includes interviews, examinations, and professional and judicial evaluations.
Morley, who runs the firm’s Central Texas office in New Braunfels, provides counseling in family law matters, probate and guardianship law, probate litigation, estate planning, will preparation, temporary and permanent guardianship, medical powers of attorney and more. He is Board Certified in Family Law and a Certified Mediator.
Morley graduated from St. Mary’s University School of Law with a J.D. in 2006. While a law student, he was a member of the Dean’s List, the International Legal Honor Society and an Associate Editor of the St. Mary’s Law Journal. Morley received a B.A. from Texas State University, San Marcos, in 2002.
As one of San Antonio’s largest locally owned and operated law firms, Langley & Banack, Inc. has 18 specific practice areas that feature a depth of experience to provide the highest quality legal representation to clients. For more information, visit www.langleybanack.com.
The American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers was established in 1962 and is the leading organization for family law practitioners. The AAML is comprised of 1,600 Fellows who are located in every state. The AAML is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit aaml.org or contact Executive Director Jill C. Peña at jill@aaml.org.
