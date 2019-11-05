Phyllis Browning Company is welcoming Hill Country REALTOR Tamara Strait of Strait Luxury, to the brokerage.
Previously with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty, her expertise encompasses buying and selling investment properties, residential estates, weekend retreats and summer homes. Strait specializes in the upscale market surrounding and including Boerne, Cordillera Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, The Dominion, Estancia at Thunder Valley, Balcones Creek and Anaqua Springs Ranch.
Since 1989, Phyllis Browning Company has provided “The Very Best” in South Texas real estate services. PBC is the largest independent, locally-owned residential real estate company in San Antonio, with over 200 agents in four offices across San Antonio, Boerne and New Braunfels. PBC’s agents are consistently ranked among the city’s top REALTORS for quality of service and expert knowledge of the market. Listing properties that range from luxury condominiums to historical estates to Hill Country ranches, PBC serves the buyers and sellers of the region’s premier real estate.
