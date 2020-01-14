In New Braunfels, there are donut shops, there are cupcake shops and soon there may also be muffin shops.
My Favorite Muffin is taking its namesake product to enter new markets as a bakery concept — My Favorite Muffin Gourmet Bakery — and owners Brian and Michael Evans hope to bring the franchise to the New Braunfels area in the next couple of years.
“Franchise Development Lead Brian Evans … plans to open three to five locations in Comal County within the next two years, specifically targeting New Braunfels, Fischer and Canyon Lake for growth,” said Allison Bush, a public relations account executive with Mainland for My Favorite Muffin.
While My Favorite Muffin products have been available at café locations throughout the U.S. for more than a decade, the new concept bakery will focus exclusively on muffins, Brian Evans said.
“There are over 100 flavors made nationwide and each bakery will offer about 20 to 30 of those,” Brian said. “We’ll have regular muffins, mini muffins, and it’s great for grabbing coffee and a muffin in the morning or catering an event.”
The first of these bakeries was started in Louisville, Kentucky within the past year, and has already been doing well, Brian said.
“This is the next level for us,” he said.
Big Apple Bagels, also under Brian and Michael Evans, was formerly in San Antonio serving My Favorite Muffin products in the past, and Brian said they’ve been looking to get back into the greater San Antonio area for a while now.
“A lot of people told us they missed our products, they missed the muffins,” Brian said. “We think New Braunfels would be a great spot to open one or two stores, it has a lot of potential for us.”
My Favorite Muffin is looking for people interested in owning a franchise in the area, Brian explained.
“We’re hoping to find a partner in New Braunfels who wants to take a shot with us to open in the market there,” he said.
The father-son duo have more than 75 Big Apple Bagels and My Favorite Muffin Cafes around the country and are excited to introduce the muffin-only bakery product to the market, Brian said.
“My dad is the CEO, we’re a publically traded company, and I’ve been a part of the team for going on three years now,” Brian said. “After finishing law school, I joined in franchise development and help bring the younger side of things such as social media branding, while my dad has over 25 years experience as the CEO.”
Muffins are baked daily in house at each bakery, making a gourmet product that maintains a cake-like crumb structure and texture while still being low in cholesterol, Brian explained.
“We have classic flavors like blueberry or chocolate chip, or unique creations like Boston cream pie or cinnamon swirl cheesecake,” Brian said.
For anyone interested in becoming a storeowner in the My Favorite Muffin franchise can visit www.myfavoritemuffinfranchising.com. For more information about My Favorite Muffin, visit myfavoritemuffin.com.
