Two New Braunfels physicians will begin new terms in Texas Medical Association leadership positions next week during the TMA Fall Conference.
TMA leaders appoint or elect TMA physicians and medical students to one of TMA’s 25 boards, councils, and committees. They are responsible for studying health care-related issues and making recommendations on important health care policy affecting Texas patients and their physicians.
Emily D. Briggs, MD, a family physician in practice for 11 years, was reappointed to TMA’s Committee on Reproductive, Women’s and Perinatal Health. Dr. Briggs chairs the committee, and will continue serving in that role. The committee studies and addresses issues, laws, and regulations related to reproductive, women’s, and perinatal health in Texas and provides advice and makes policy recommendations concerning these issues.
Susan B. Hudson, MD, a reproductive endocrinologist in practice for 11 years, was reelected to and appointed chair of TMA’s Council on Practice Management Services. The council oversees all association practice-management services provided directly to physicians and their staff.
Both physicians are members of the Comal County Medical Society.
TMA is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing nearly 53,000 physician and medical student members. It is located in Austin and has 110 component county medical societies around the state. TMA’s key objective since 1853 is to improve the health of all Texans.
