CEMEX USA announced today 13 of its aggregates operations were honored by the National Stone Sand and Gravel Association (NSSGA), with three operations earning prestigious gold awards, in recognition of their ongoing commitments to environmental excellence and community relations efforts.
CEMEX’s Balcones Quarry in New Braunfels, one of the top volume-producing quarries in the U.S., and CEMEX’s Gator Sand Mine in Davenport, Fla.., each earned NSSGA Environmental Excellence Gold Awards, in recognition of their dedication to the exemplary use of environmental controls and systems. Three more CEMEX aggregates operations received NSSGA Environmental Excellence Silver Awards, and eight additional operations earned NSSGA Environmental Excellence Bronze Awards.
“At CEMEX, we take pride in being good stewards for the environment, and we strive to pursue excellence while serving as good neighbors in the communities where we operate,” said CEMEX USA President Jaime Muguiro. “We are proud of these operations for reaching and maintaining such high standards while serving as examples others can emulate.”
CEMEX representatives were presented with the awards during the NSSGA’s Legislative Forum event on Nov. 18 in Washington, D.C. The following CEMEX operations were recognized by NSSGA with Environmental Excellence Awards:
Gold
• Balcones Quarry
New Braunfels
• Gator Sand Mine
Davenport, Fla.
Silver
• Davenport Sand Mine
Davenport, Fla.
• Center Hill Quarry
Center Hill, Fla.
• Palmdale Sand Mine
Palmdale, Fla.
Bronze
• Brooksville Quarry
Brooksville, Fla.
• Alico Quarry
Ft. Myers, Fla.
• St. Catherine Quarry
Bushnell, Fla.
• Deerfield Sand Mine
Tillman, SC
• Union Sand Mine
Ludowici, GA
• SCL Quarry
Miami, Fla.
• Krome Quarry
Miami, Fla.
• Inglis Quarry
Inglis, Fla.
For community relations, the NSSGA recognized two CEMEX operations for actively engaging their communities and working to improve public perception of crushed stone, sand and gravel operations. CEMEX’s Center Hill Quarry in Center Hill, Fla., earned the NSSGA Community Relations Gold Award while CEMEX’s Davenport Sand Mine earned the NSSGA Community Relations Bronze Award.
