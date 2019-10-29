Workforce Solutions Alamo released information indicating that the city of New Braunfels unemployment rate decreased to 2.8% in September, lower than the 3.0% rate reported in August.
The city of New Braunfels unemployment rate registered lower than the overall jobless rate of 3.0% for the eight-county San Antonio-New Braunfels Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina and Wilson counties. The city of Cibolo registered a 2.9% unemployment rate, while the city of San Antonio registered 2.9%, the City Schertz registered 3.1% and the city of Seguin registered 3.0%.
Comparing the Workforce Solutions Alamo metro area to the state and nation, the Texas seasonally unadjusted (actual) unemployment rate following typical seasonal patterns decreased to 3.3% in September, down from the 3.6% rate reported in August. The nation’s unadjusted (actual) unemployment rate moved down to 3.3% in September, down from the 3.8% rate reported in August. Summarizing the seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for the state and the nation, the Texas seasonally adjusted rate remained at 3.4% for September, the same 3.4% rate reported in August, while the nation’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.5% in September down from the 3.7% rate reported in August.
