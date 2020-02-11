Creek View Veterinary Clinic has welcomed a new associate veterinarian to its staff, Dr. Dana Lembke.
Lembke is a native of northeast Iowa. She attended Buena Vista University to acquire a Bachelor’s of Science before graduating from Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2014. After living in New Braunfels for several years and working in San Antonio, said she looks forward to practicing in her community.
Lembke joined the Creek View family on Jan. 13 and she is seeing patients on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
