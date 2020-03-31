Community Council of South Central Texas has been granted $5,000 from H-E-B as part of their “My Community Investment” program, to provide vital services to the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 response.
H-E-B has pledged $1 million in financial support to nonprofit partners who are providing vital services during this time. Thousands of families throughout CCSCT’s 23-county service area rely on utility, rental and weatherization assistance to make ends meet.
CCSCT says it is prepared to see an increase in applications for assistance as families and individuals are facing new challenges and adjustments as a result of COVID-19, and H-E-B’s contribution will help to facilitate those growing needs.
“On behalf of the CCSCT Board of Directors and staff I want to express our appreciation to H-E-B for their commitment to support local communities during this crisis,” said Executive Director Bobby Deike, “… many vulnerable families who struggle in normal times are greatly affected. We also need to acknowledge that many new families have lost their household income as a result of COVID-19 and will need support from community services for the first time. H-E-B’s generosity will assist CCSCT in meeting the needs of these families during the challenges ahead.”
For over 115 years, H-E-B has contributed to worthy causes throughout Texas and Mexico.
CCSCT is a non-profit community action agency that empowers vulnerable families and individuals in the greater South Central Texas area to achieve self-sufficiency by eliminating barriers through innovative programs and strong community partnerships. Counties serviced include; Atascosa, Bandera, Comal, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, LaSalle, Live Oak, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson and Zavala.
For more information or to make a donation, visit www.ccsct.org or go to facebook.com/ccsctinc.
