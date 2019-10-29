The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s NB Business University will host a seminar on Thursday, Nov. 14 to provide the opportunity for businesses and individuals to learn from a panel of local and regional business leaders who are successfully marketing their businesses in ways that are effectively reaching their target markets. The seminar, Marketing 101: Insider Tips, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the chamber in Honors Hall. Tickets are available at www.LearnInNewBraunfels.com.
Business owners are continually confronted with the task of finding new and inventive ways to reach potential customers. In today’s fast-growing market, increased competition makes this task that much more important — and difficult. But who are your customers? Quite often, businesses have not identified who their customers are and sometimes aren’t even aware of the need to market to a specific targeting group.
Nathan Manlove of The AMMO Group will moderate the discussion. Panelists include Matt Gandrud with State Farm Insurance, April Weilbacher with 2tarts, Brandie Jewell with Water 2 Wine and Hunter Woolfolk with Documation. This panel will show how to do your homework so you can make the most of your marketing budget and reach the right customers.
Seminars are discounted for chamber members at $55 and available to the general public at $80. Tickets include lunch. This seminar is sponsored by Documation.
