The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership New Braunfels Alumni Association will host a Candidates Forum on Wednesday, February 12 from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Landa Haus. The forum will feature candidates for the March 3 Primary Election. Each candidate will be given a limited amount of time to make their case for why voters should choose them. The forum is open to all chamber members.
Candidates running for the following offices have been invited: 22nd District Judge, 433rd District Judge, Comal County Court at Law #2 and #3 Judge, Comal County Sheriff, County Tax Assessor/Collector, County Commissioner Precinct 1 and 3, Constable, Precinct 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Early voting will begin Feb. 18 and concludes Feb. 28, with March 3 as the official Election Day. For more voter information, including polling locations and important dates, visit www.VoteInNewBraunfels.com.
The Leadership New Braunfels Alumni Association consists of more than 700 individuals who have graduated from the chamber’s prestigious Leadership New Braunfels program.
The forum is designed to give chamber members the opportunity to increase their knowledge of the candidates and issues they are voting on in the upcoming election.
Attendance at the Candidates Forum is open to all chamber members. Tickets for the forum are $14 and can be purchased online at www.LeadInNewBraunfels.com. Tickets include lunch. This event is sponsored by Raba Kistner Consultants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.