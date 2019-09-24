This year, CenterPoint Energy’s Community Partnership Grant Program awarded more than 80 grants totaling nearly $170,000 in Minnesota, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Louisiana to fund safety-related equipment and projects in their local communities.
“At CenterPoint Energy, our top priority is to encourage safety awareness and safe practices in our communities,” said Diane Englet, senior director of Community Relations for CenterPoint Energy. “Through our Community Partnership Grant Program, we are able to support emergency responders’ efforts to help keep our neighborhoods and communities safe.”
Winners were determined based on the content of their applications. Participants were required to outline a safety-related problem, issue or need in the community and how a Community Partnership Grant would help create a sustainable solution. Leveraging the chosen organization’s local funds, the CenterPoint Energy grant is a matching contribution and cannot be more than 50 percent of the cost of the project. The program awards grants of up to $2,500.
Through its Community Partnership Grant Program, CenterPoint Energy has funded more than 1,000 safety-related projects and contributed more than $2 million in donations to communities for safety initiatives since 2003.
To see what CenterPoint Energy is doing in the community, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/community.
