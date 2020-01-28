The Texas Bar College recently congratulated Roy “Neal” Linnartz on his seven years of membership in the college.
Neal is a native of New Braunfels who practices law in the areas of Real Estate, Wills, Trusts, Probate, and Business Formations. Neal is the lead attorney at the Law Office of Roy Neal Linnartz, PLLC, which is located at 496 Comal Avenue in New Braunfels.
The Texas Bar College, the only organization in the United States formed for this purpose, is an honorary society of lawyers, chartered by the Supreme Court of Texas in 1981, to recognize and encourage lawyers who maintain and enhance their professional skills and the quality of their service to the public by completing at least double the required hours of continuing legal education each year. The college also sponsors or otherwise assists in educational activities of significant merit and widespread relevance and applicability to the legal profession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.