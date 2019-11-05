Workforce Solutions Alamo has selected community and economic development veteran Adrian Lopez to lead the area’s largest workforce system.
Lopez has more than 22 years of experience in the fields of community and economic development, including executive management of high-level and highly visible programs and community initiatives. Lopez is currently the director of community development initiatives for the San Antonio Housing Authority and has held leadership roles with the city of San Antonio’s Neighborhood & Housing Services Department and Center City Development Office as well as LaSalle County.
With a dedicated career to public service, Lopez has undertaken complex community development projects focused on both rural and urban communities. Lopez has extensive knowledge of social services programs, housing, neighborhood community development and extensive civic engagement experience.
“My career has been dedicated to public service. I have been effective in having a positive impact on the community and look forward to focusing my energy and skills on sustainable and long-term solutions to our region’s workforce development needs. I am eager to work closely with Workforce Solutions Alamo's regional partners and community stakeholders, including our elected officials and business community,” Lopez stated.
Under the leadership of Board Chair Juan Solis, the board of directors is expected to formally approve the selection of Lopez as the incoming CEO at its next meeting in November.
“We are fortunate to have someone of Adrian Lopez’s caliber and experience step up to lead Workforce Solutions Alamo,” said Solis. “We are at a critical moment and need renewed leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead to develop and strengthen our regional workforce.”
Workforce Solutions Alamo’s mission is to strengthen the 13-county Alamo Regional Economy by growing and connecting talent pipelines to employers.
The agency has an annual budget of over $70 million from multiple funding streams and a professional staff of 42 people. The CEO performs highly advanced policy and managerial work and, with the board of directors, establishes and promotes a strategic vision and plan for workforce development in the region.
The Workforce Solutions Alamo Board serves as the governing board for the regional workforce system, a network of service providers and contractors that brings people and jobs together. Workforce Solutions Alamo is composed of the 13-county Alamo region. Workforce Solutions Alamo membership reflects the diverse constituencies of the regional community: business, economic development, education, labor, community organizations, and government.
Workforce Solutions Alamo serves the counties of Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, McMullen, Medina and Wilson counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.