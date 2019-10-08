From Staff Reports
Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q kicks off their 8th annual Pink “Cup for a Cause” campaign with a brand-new cup design. The newly designed 32-ounce cup is only available during the month of October.
Since launching the first Cup for A Cause campaign in October 2012, Rudy’s has raised over $1.9 million for breast cancer, military charities and hurricane relief. Over the next month, they hope to increase the amount raised by asking guests to donate $1 to their breast cancer charity partners. Guests who donate receive a coupon for a free large drink to be used on their next visit.
“The Cup for A Cause campaign is proof that a dollar can make a difference,” said Pete Bassett, VP of Operations at Rudy’s. “We are grateful to all our charity partners, guests and team members who help us raise funds and awareness during the month of October.”
Donations raised at the New Braunfels location, 844 TX 337 Loop, along with donations from several other Rudy’s stores in Texas, will go to Wings. For more information about Wings, go to texaswings.org.
