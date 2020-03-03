I am excited to bring back the “Ask Natalie” column. Although much has happened since the new year, we continue to receive many questions about I-9 obligations. Here are just a few that you may find useful.
I noticed that the I-9 forms that my company has are expired. Is there a new form we should be using?
Yes, the US. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) released a new version of the Form I-9 for employers to verify the identity and employment authorization of their employees. The form was not released until January 31, 2020 even though the edition date of the new form is “10/21/2019.”
I-9 forms are used to verify the identity and employment authorization of employees hired in the United States. Employees must complete the Form I-9 after they accept a job offer, but no later than the first day of work for pay. Employers are required to maintain an I-9 form for each employee as long as the employee works for the company and for a certain period of time after the employee stops working for the company.
Your company may continue using the old form until April 30, 2020. Starting May 1, 2020, the new Form I-9 must be used by all U.S. employers. Employers do not need to have existing employees fill out the new Form I-9 unless reverification is required.
For more information and to obtain a copy of the new Form I-9, visit the USCIS website at www.uscis.gov/i-9.
I had an employee who made a mistake on Section 1 of the employee’s Form I-9. How should this be corrected?
It is important that the employee clearly show that a change was made. It is recommended that the employee (not a company representative) draw a line through the incorrect information using a different color ink, enter the correct information and then initial and date the correction. It is important not to conceal any changes made on the form by using correction fluid or blacking out any information.
My company decided to do an internal audit and discovered a few I-9 forms that we forgot to sign and date. Can I go ahead and just sign and backdate the form, or do I need to have the employee fill out a new I-9?
You should enter the missing information (again, preferably in a different color ink) and initial and date the information you added. You must also attach a written explanation of why you made the changes. It is important not to backdate the I-9 form. You may simply enter the current date and initial by the date field.
What do I do with the Form I-9 for employees that no longer work for my company?
Employers are required to keep the Form I-9 in their files for three years following the date of hire or one year after termination of employment for any reason — whichever is later.
As always, thank you for the great questions! Feel free to send more to the Herald, subject line “Ask Natalie.”
