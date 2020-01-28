More than 800 community and business leaders will gather for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce 101st Annual Banquet and Awards Ceremony on Friday, Jan.31 in the New Braunfels Civic Convention Center. The evening will include award presentations, the announcement of the Besserung Award winner, also referred to as the Citizen of the Year, the passing of the gavel, and a special video presentation celebrating the 175th anniversary of the city of New Braunfels.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks provided by The Grapevine and Gruene Hall. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. with the awards program beginning at 7:30. The program will include recognition of the Blue Coat Ambassadors, announcement of the Blue Coat and Senior Blue Coat of the Year awards, recognition of the Hall of Honor inductees and the Chair of the Board recipients, the announcement of the Besserung Award, as well as the ceremonial passing of the gavel from Outgoing Chair of the Board Shane Wolf of Rockin ‘R’ River Rides to Incoming Chair of the Board Wes Studdard of Bluebonnet Motors.
This event is sold out. For more information visit www.BanquetInNewBraunfels.com.
