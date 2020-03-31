Not surprisingly, we have received numerous questions on how COVID-19 is impacting employers. Here are just a few that we thought we’d share.
Q. I have been unable to work because my child’s school is closed due to COVID-19. Am I eligible for any type of paid sick leave?
A. Possibly. In addition to any paid time off benefits that your company may provide under its policies, if your company has under 500 employees, you may qualify for paid leave under The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). The effective date of the FFCRA is April 1, 2020. Under the FFCRA, if you are unable to work or telework, you may receive up to 80 hours of paid “sick leave” and up to an additional 10 weeks of “expanded FMLA” leave, both of which are paid at two-thirds your normal pay. However, the leave is subject to caps, depending on the reason for leave. For more information, visit: www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic/ffcra-employer-paid-leave.
Q. Are there other types of leave provided under the FFCRA?
A. Yes. Paid leave may also be required if the employee is quarantined, is experiencing symptoms or is caring for an individual who is quarantined or experiencing symptoms. Visit the website above for more information. Covered employers are also required to post a notice that will be provided by the Secretary of Labor, which can be found at: www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/WHD/posters/FFCRA_Poster_WH1422_Non-Federal.pdf
Q. How does the government expect small employers to be able provide paid leave right now, when many of us are not operating or have experienced extreme losses due to COVID-19?
A. There is a tax credit for each calendar quarter for an amount equal to 100 percent of the qualified sick leave/FMLA wages paid by an employer during the calendar quarter. Employers should consult with their payroll company and/or tax professional or visit the IRS website for more information.
Q. I own a company in New Braunfels that was closed as a non-essential business. Our employees can work from home, but one of my employees refused to do so. What do I do?
A. If the employee is able to telework, but refuses to do so, you may allow the employee to go unpaid or terminate employment. If, however, the employee is unable to work because of any of the reasons for which leave is provided under the FFCRA, you should allow the employee to take paid FFCRA leave.
Q. My company is still open because it is essential. However, my hours and pay have been reduced because of the loss of business. Can I apply for unemployment to make up the difference?
A. Possibly. If an employee’s hours are reduced, he/she may be entitled to unemployment compensation to recover the amount lost due to the reduction in hours. Any employee who has been impacted by COVID-19, whether due to a loss in pay, a temporary unpaid furlough, or a layoff should file for unemployment and select “COVID-19” as the reason.
As always, thank you for the great questions! Feel free to send more to the Herald, subject line “Ask Natalie.”
