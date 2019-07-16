Rio Terra Senior Living has received zero deficiencies on a state survey based on standards and regulations set by the Texas Department of Health & Human Services for the third consecutive time.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” says Senior Executive Director at Rio Terra, Gina Boggs. “Our community continues to set the standard in senior living excellence in New Braunfels. We provide a quality of life not found in other communities while maintaining the dignity and safety that our residents deserve. I am so proud of our associates for helping to make this happen.”
Annual inspections are conducted by the Texas Department of Health & Human Services. Surveyors arrive unannounced and over the course of several days, interview staff, observe care and procedures and check records for compliance to regulations on care, confidentiality, cleanliness, residents’ rights and quality of services.
Are you ready to see for yourself why Rio Terra is among the best senior living in New Braunfels? Call today and schedule your tour at (830) 221-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.