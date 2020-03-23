Applications for the 2021 class of Youth Leadership New Braunfels are now available at www.LeadInNewBraunfels.com. The deadline to submit the fully completed applications and references is May 21. This program has graduated more than 600 young leaders since its inception in 1997.
Youth Leadership New Braunfels is a program of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership New Braunfels Alumni Association. This program for local high school sophomores and juniors aims to train students in leadership techniques and community awareness so they become familiar with current issues, community resources, opportunities and other factors influencing the direction of their community’s future.
The program will begin in September with a parent and student orientation and an all-day retreat. Following the September activities, the class will meet monthly for seven school-day sessions from October to April, culminating with a graduation ceremony. The sessions will cover topics such as leadership skills, tourism, history, arts, government, the justice system, health care, business and economic development and education.
The program is open to 10th- and 11th-grade students who have at least a B average at New Braunfels High School, Canyon High School, Memorial Early College or a private high school within the NBISD or Canyon High School attendance zones. Interested participants will submit applications and references to the chamber and final participants will be chosen anonymously by the Youth Leadership New Braunfels Selection Committee. The committee’s goal is to select a diverse group of students who demonstrate leadership potential and are motivated, creative and interested in developing leadership skills and contributing back to the New Braunfels community. Tuition for the program is $200.
