Workforce Solutions Alamo released information indicating that the city of New Braunfels unemployment rate increased to 2.8% in November, up from the 2.7% rate reported in October.
The city of New Braunfels unemployment rate registered slightly lower than the overall jobless rate of 2.9% for the eight-county San Antonio-New Braunfels Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina and Wilson counties. The city of Cibolo also registered a 2.8 unemployment rate, while the city of San Antonio registered 2.9%, the city Schertz registered 2.9% and the city of Seguin registered 3.1%.
Comal County’s unemployment remained at 2.8% in November, the same 2.8% rate reported in October.
Comal County’s unemployment rate registered slightly lower than the overall jobless rate of 2.9% for the 13-county Workforce Solutions Alamo area, which includes Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, McMullen and Wilson counties. McMullen County registered the lowest unemployment rate amongst the counties at 2.0% while Atascosa County registered the highest rate at 3.5%.
Comparing the Workforce Solutions Alamo metro area to the state and nation, the Texas seasonally unadjusted (actual) unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3% in November, the same 3.3% rate reported in October. The nation’s unadjusted (actual) unemployment rate remained unchanged 3.3% in November, the same 3.3% rate reported in October. Summarizing the seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for the state and the nation, the Texas seasonally adjusted rate remained at 3.4% for November, the same 3.4% rate reported in October, while the nation’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.5% in November, down from the 3.6% rate reported in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.