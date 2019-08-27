Organizers of the New Braunfels Regional Job Fair are seeking employers to participate in the next job fair on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This fall’s event will be at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, instead of the Central Texas Technology Center.
Registration is now open to have a table. Each table comes with two chairs and electricity will be available. There will be a chair at the end of the table to allow for job interviews or to have people fill out an application online.
Twenty spots are available for registration on a first come, first serve basis. At the registration website, click on “Buy on the Map.” Each table has two seats, and employers must select both seats to register. If only have one person will be at the booth, put that person’s name down twice.
Register at https://bit.ly/30mEJ7z.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.