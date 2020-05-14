New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. High around 90F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.