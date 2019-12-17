Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation continues to set the standard for a superior customer experience with the results of a recent study by J.D. Power that put the car care franchise as number one in customer satisfaction.
Based on responses from more than 12,500 vehicle owners, Christian Brothers earned the award for ranking #1 in customer satisfaction for general maintenance in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Study.
“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by J.D. Power for making a positive difference in our customers’ service experience,” said Donnie Carr, president of Christian Brothers. “It’s our Nice difference to ensure our customers enjoy their time at our shop from when they walk through the door until they drive away.”
The ASI Study measures customer satisfaction with aftermarket service facilities and evaluates six categories that include fairness of charges, service quality, service advisor, service facility, service initiation and vehicle pick-up. Christian Brothers achieved the highest score in two categories: Service Facility and Service Advisor.
The brand also achieved an overall satisfaction score of 823 on a 1,000-point scale, 94 points above the average of other competitors in the segment.
“In addition to respect for customer’s time and the ability to perform quality work, Christian Brothers is clearly differentiating themselves with an outstanding customer experience,” said Chris Sutton, VP of J.D. Power’s Automotive Retail Practice. “Customers cite a strong connection with Christian Brothers’ personnel and facility offerings.”
In New Braunfels, Christian Brother Automotive is at 1760 Hwy. 46 W.
