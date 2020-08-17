Comal County added 72 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon as well as 17 additional recoveries from the disease.
Comal County’s positivity rate — the percentage of patients tested who return a positive result — is now 15.86%, up slightly from 15.75% on Friday. State officials have said they want to see that number below 6%.
The county has now had 2,704 cases of the disease since the pandemic began, with 2,110 of those recovered. It has 522 active cases with 77 of those patients hospitalized. That's an increase of three Comal County patients in hospitals from Friday's report.
While most of those hospitalized are over the age of 60, the hospitalizations include a child under the age of 1, one person in their 20s, three in their 30s, and 13 in their 40s.
Of the new cases, 70 are confirmed and two are probable. Forty-one of those patients are New Braunfels-area residents, 18 are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, five live north of Canyon Lake, four live south of Canyon Lake, and four are from the Garden Ridge area. Seventeen are younger than 30, 24 are in their 30s or 40s; 23 are in their 50s or 60s; and eight are older than 70.
As of Monday morning, Public Health has received reports of 17,054 tests conducted with 2,132 confirmed cases and 572 probable cases. That's an increase of 344 tests from Friday's report.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Local hospitals
On Monday morning, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients — a decline of five from Friday. Eight of those patients are in intensive care beds — down two from Friday. Seven patients are on ventilators. The local hospitals are handling a mix of patients from inside Comal County and those outside.
