New Braunfels Independent School District Superintendent Randy Moczygemba didn’t much like …

COVID-19 Location Breakdown

Of the 2,704 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

2,054 from the New Braunfels area, including eastern and central Comal County

378 from western Comal County, including Bulverde and Spring Branch

130 from south of Canyon Lake

75 from north of Canyon Lake, including Fischer

59 from southern Comal County, including Garden Ridge and Schertz

8 from Fair Oaks Ranch