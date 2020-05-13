Comal County health officials reported one new recovery and no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.
The county now has six active cases, one of which is hospitalized. Six others have died as a result of the outbreak.
As of Wednesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 1,030 tests with 68 positives, 890 negatives and 72 results still pending.
Those numbers include 50 tests taken of Comal County residents at Canyon High School during the April 30 drive-through event, all of them negative.
County resources
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.