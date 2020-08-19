Teachers at New Braunfels High School were treated to their pick of health and safety products Tuesday courtesy of the Lady Unicorn volleyball team.
Head coach Heather Sledge said her seniors led the charge in collecting the items and aimed to ease the minds of NBHS staff who are preparing to return to school this coming Monday.
“They decided they wanted to do a community service project for a group that was in need during this time and I know there’s a lot of teachers and administrators and staff that are a little nervous about what school is going to be like come Monday,” Sledge said. “They wanted to kind of take that off their plate and help them with some items that can help us return to school safely and keep everybody somewhat protected.”
Volleyball team members accumulated an impressive collection of hand sanitizer, masks, paper towels, cleaning spray and disinfecting wipes in the gymnasium and opened up their makeshift store to NBHS staff, who were able to stop by and shop for what they needed for their classrooms — free of charge, of course.
Sledge said it was a huge hit among the teachers.
“They were ecstatic,” Sledge said. “They couldn’t believe the girls thought of them and took time to really coordinate and collect these items. That way the teachers didn’t have to spend their own money on that, and they were beyond thankful.”
The Lady Unicorns are usually competing in regular season matches by this point in the calendar, but the UIL pushed back the start date of Class 5A and 6A volleyball practices to Sept. 7 this year due to the pandemic. New Braunfels is currently still in its summer workout schedule until then, and Sledge said the varsity returnees are already counting the days until they’re able to take the court for a meaningful game.
“Everybody is very eager to get back on the court and get back into somewhat of a routine, so I can feel that energy and anticipation of wanting to get back,” the coach said.
New Braunfels volleyball is scheduled to begin the 2020 regular season with a road match against crosstown rival Canyon at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
