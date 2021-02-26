Wallace (Wally) Allen Bender

October 2, 1937 – February 10, 2021
“Some go to church and think about fishing, others go fishing and think about God.” Tony Blake
In Wally Bender’s final days, he told his family that he sees God in the people around him - family, friends, physicians, and in nature and animals - especially dogs. Wally spent his last 30 years communing with God on rivers, lakes and oceans with his loyal dogs Ginnie and Sage by his side.
Born in the front bedroom of his house in New Braunfels, TX, Wally had an enviable childhood growing up amongst this special German community. From sleeping under the benches as a small child at Gruene Hall while his parents danced the night away, to tinkering on cars with his dad and taking road trips around the country in the backseat of a Hudson, Wally was part of the last generation to experience an uncluttered life free from the trappings of money.
After graduating from New Braunfels High School, Wally joined the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic for four years and was stationed in Bermuda and Sacramento. It was in California that Wally encountered Judi Bruce. They soon married and came back to New Braunfels where they had two sons, Kyle and Greg, and Wally took over Bender Motor Co., selling Hudsons and Ramblers.
The love of ranches lured Wally into commercial real estate. After meeting Art Torres, he became VP of Pizza Management, Inc., and built Pizza Huts in nine states and Puerto Rico. Despite the long distance, Wally dedicated himself to always showing up for his sons’ games, once putting 70,000 miles on his car in 9 months. He later built franchises all over the U.S.
Missing Texas, Wally moved to Lake Austin and sold ranches as a Partner with Paragon Properties. It was here that Wally met and married Dana Kilgore, his soulmate. After the financial crash of 1986, he relocated to Florida where he did site locations for Bell South and Nextel, often being assigned the most difficult deals since he had such an easy, plain-spoken way with people.
The highlight of Wally’s life was getting his Captain’s license and becoming a fishing and kayak guide in the Florida Keys. Later he moved to a lake in the Smoky Mountains and a river in Arkansas. His final destination was Athens, TX, where he lived on a pond to be closer to his grandchildren.
Wally is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Louise, and former wife Judi. He is survived by his brother Charles Bender of San Antonio, as well as Wally’s second wife, Dana Kilgore, and her son Spencer. Wally is also survived by his son Kyle Bender and wife Naomi with children Connor, Katelin and Sophia, as well as son Greg Bender and wife Peyton with children Jenkins, Dane and Cambridge.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Boykin Spaniel Club of Texas Mail c/o: Karen Dennis, 1411 Silver Morning Dr, Katy, TX 77450.
