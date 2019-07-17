The Hispanic Business Alliance is now accepting applications for its inaugural small business grants — a project that’s been in the works for the alliance since last year.
The need-based grants will be distributed to local small business owners “as soon as possible” in an effort to aid the community’s economic growth. HBA President Shelley Bujnoch said the HBA wanted to create something to help add profitability to local small businesses.
“It’s not a lot, but it’s something we’re pretty excited to be able to help a lot to business owners,” Bujnoch said.
The funds will come from revenue raised from the HBA’s annual Dia de los Muertos, an event that has grown over the past four years into a 10-hour attraction that draws thousands.
“We’ve spent two quarters creating a module platform for criteria of what we’re going to send out,” Bujnoch said. “The HBA has been blessed in success for our Dia de Los Muertos event. Under the HBA, we’ve been able to allot money to scholarships and now to these grants.”
Discussions to put together small business grants came from the HBA’s end-of-year discussions among officers, Bujnoch said.
“We tried to think of different things we could add or do to touch more businesses and to have more of a local impact,” Bujnoch said.
Many business owners face hardships when starting or expanding a small business, and the HBA wants to help bridge these funding gaps, Bujnoch said.
“We have goals to help a certain amount of businesses, but we’re being flexible rather than specific,” Bujnoch said. “We have a certain amount allotted so we have some play room, but we just want to see what we can do for as many businesses here as possible.”
The HBA will accept grant applications for the next few weeks and then a subcommittee in the HBA will review the applications.
“We really wanted to have a focus — we’re the HBA, so we wanted to have a focus on the businesses here in New Braunfels,” Bujnoch said.
The grants are not limited to Hispanic-owned businesses or members of the HBA, but to any small business in the area in need, Bujnoch said.
“Moving forward, we hope to be able to provide even more money and grants out to the business community,” Bujnoch said. “We have been working hard on this years Dia de los Muertos event and hope to have even more funds next year to help.”
Application asks small business owners about immediate needs, the newness of their business, the amount of money they are requesting and any upcoming or immediate projects the business is working on.
“We’re not looking to make them wait long, looking to get it to them as soon as possible,” Bujnoch said.
The HBA is taking applications for up to $3,000 according to the application website.
For more information or to apply, visit www.app.smarterselect.com/programs/58666-New-Braunfels-Chamber-Of-Commerce.
