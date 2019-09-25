The New Braunfels Police Department and Comal County Sheriff’s Office are registering neighborhood groups for National Night Out activities throughout the city and county next Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Law enforcement officers from both departments and city and county officials will be attending neighborhood events as part of the Texas observance of the 36th annual National Night Out, designed to involve residents in community crime-prevention efforts.
Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, displays of crime-prevention exhibits, and more.
Both departments ask citizens and groups to register by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. CCSO Community Resource Team Sgt. Rick Cardenas said officers will attend more than 50 events throughout the county. David Ferguson, NBPD communications coordinator, said the department will attend more than 70 events in the city.
To register for NNO city events, visit www.nbtexas.org/994/National-Night-Out. For county events, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/nno.htm.
