New Braunfels is studying a way to shift more of the cost of roadway maintenance on to developers and off of the shoulders of taxpayers.
For more than a year, New Braunfels city staffers have worked to update the Roadway Impact Fee study and ordinance, last revised in 2013.
Chapter 395 of Texas’ Local Government Code defines impact fees as charges imposed by a political subdivision — such as cities and utilities — that are levied against developers to recoup costs of capital improvements attributed to new development.
City roadway impact fees were first adopted in 2007. The state mandates Texas cities review land use assumptions and RIF projections every five years; governing bodies can then decide whether or not to update the fees.
City Engineer Garry Ford said since 2018 staffers and the Roadway Impact Fee Advisory Committee (RIFAC) have worked to revise the city’s RIF schedule to meet current and short-term future needs. During Monday’s City Council meeting Ford and Jeff Whitacre, of Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., presented updated options based on the city’s six service areas.
“The general direction (from Council) was to establish a collected fee (schedule) based on service-area needs,” Ford said. “It would shift from a city-wide fee that was pretty much the same across all service areas, to fees addressing needs within each service area. It would lead to higher fees in high-need areas, and also increase non-residential fees.”
Monday’s presentation also compared New Braunfels’ roadway impact fees with 12 similar-sized cities, addressing maximum, minimum and average collected fees. The comparison indicated city fees ranked at or near the bottom of those charged based on residential and non-residential land use.
“We are proposing a tiered approach to raising fees, phased in to meet the target within two years,” Ford said, adding fees would be reviewed after the first year.
For residential land uses, including single-family and multifamily developments, recommendations set the first year collected fee at 50% of the maximum, and the second year at 65% of the maximum, with a cap of $6,000 per single-family dwelling unit.
For non-residential uses such as commercial, office and industrial, recommendations set the first year fee at 25% of the maximum, with the second year at 50% of the maximum fee.
Ford said fee reductions and/or exemptions would be processed through the city’s economic development incentive process.
Projects that create primary jobs and/or affordable housing options and recommended by the New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. (4B Board) could qualify for incentives approved by Council. A public hearing on the study and collected fee proposal will be held Jan. 27, with a formal recommendation considered by the RIFAC on Feb. 4. Council will consider an ordinance outlining the updated collected fee schedule on first reading Feb. 10 and a final reading Feb. 24.
Also Monday, council approved:
The appointments of Jeff Moeller to the New Braunfels Partnership Committee for a term ending Aug. 1; and Christopher Willis to the New Braunfels Housing Authority for a term ending Jan. 22, 2022.
Closing sections of West San Antonio Street for CycloVIVA on Sunday, April 19.
A New Braunfels Economic Development Corp. recommendation to provide up to $140,000 to Spark Small Business Center to operate the Small Business Development Satellite Center in 2019-20.
Second and final readings of ordinances amending city codes addressing electronic message signs and size guidelines for monument signs; revised language addressing library fines, fees and borrower eligibility guidelines.
Postponing a proposal for conditional sign permit allowing a monument sign in excess of city height and sign standards at 1523-1535 East Common Street.
The first readings of ordinances establishing a free wristband option allowing tubers to enter the Comal River below the City Tube Chute, and abandonment and sale of a 0.45-acre public right-of-way at the terminus of North Houston Avenue.
A resolution supporting renovations proposed for Landa Park Drive Bridge at Mill Pond.
Public hearings and first readings of ordinances granting rezoning and/or special use permits (most with conditions) for properties at 2841 Goodwin Lane; 850 State Highway 46 South; 683 Albert Street and 676 S. Santa Clara Avenue; and amendments revising city building design and occupation codes to reflect new state laws.
On lack of a motion, failed a proposed conditional sign permit for a monument sign that would have exceeded city sign standards at 855 W. Klein Road.
