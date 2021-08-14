WIMBERLEY — The Lady Hawks collected their first two wins of the 2021 campaign on Friday as Wimberley’s annual Tex-Fest Tournament began.
Canyon Lake capped the opening day of pool play with a 2-1 record after dropping its first match against Needville (25-17, 25-12) before bouncing back to defeat both Laredo LBJ (16-25, 25-22, 25-20) and Canton (28-26, 25-20).
In the triumph over LBJ, head coach Kim Clemons’ squad received nine kills from Addyson Andrews and eight courtesy of Olivia Robinson. Emily Pena tallied 15 digs, nine assists and four aces, while Robinson and Claire Schroeder each delivered 15 digs as well.
Against Canton, Robinson posted a team-high six kills and Pena supplied nine assists and six digs. Schroeder also finished with six digs, and the duo of Pena and Hannah Harrison both served up three aces during the two-set sweep.
The Lady Hawks (2-3 overall) are slated to cap their stay in Wimberley on Saturday (Aug. 14) before returning home to host Poth Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
