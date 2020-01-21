On Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 a small fire damaged the Marktplatz at the historic New Braunfels Wurstfest grounds. Fire crews responded, doused the blaze and left. On Friday morning, the blaze rekindled, larger and out of control. By the early afternoon the Marktplatz was lost and the main building — the Wursthalle — was damaged.
Below is the Herald-Zeitung's coverage of the fire on social media, with links to the breaking story that was filed and updated throughout the day.
After a Thursday night fire that was quickly extinguished, firefighters are back at Wurstfest this morning battling what appears to be a larger blaze. pic.twitter.com/etkJ3yQJ6h— NB Herald-Zeitung (@NewBraunfelsHZ) November 15, 2019
Wurstfest Marktplatz received considerable fire, smoke and heat damage and was declared structurally unsound Friday morning.https://t.co/BbGRK1KE5G— NB Herald-Zeitung (@NewBraunfelsHZ) November 15, 2019
“We don’t know yet what caused this fire," said San Marcos Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner, director of Wurstfest safety and security. "The fire is being investigated."https://t.co/d4XnAZQmvr— NB Herald-Zeitung (@NewBraunfelsHZ) November 15, 2019
