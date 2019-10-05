State, local and federal law enforcement officials on Monday arrested a 55-year-old New Braunfels man charged with 13 counts of possessing child pornography.
Albert Marcelino Escalante of New Braunfels was arrested around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of Business 35 on Monday. Michelle Lee, public affairs special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in San Antonio, confirmed Escalante’s arrest on a warrant out of Colorado County included FBI agents, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and New Braunfels police.
NBPD was listed as the agency that booked Escalante into Comal County Jail. He remained there under $65,000 bond until his release to Colorado County authorities Thursday morning.
New Braunfels police were only on the scene to assist the FBI, said David Ferguson, the department’s communications coordinator. Lee speculated that Colorado County sought help from DPS, part of the FBI’s Austin Violent Crimes/Crimes Against Children Task Force. “The FBI’s only comment for the record is to confirm we are assisting DPS,” Lee said Wednesday. Sgt. Deon Cockrell, DPS’s San Antonio-area public information officer, could not provide further comment on Thursday.
Clerks with Colorado County’s district court confirmed issuing the warrants, but said Thursday they had no other information. Comal County Jail officials confirmed Escalante was released but could not say to which agency in Colorado County.
It is important to note that a criminal complaint is merely a charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
