“One of the most powerful handclasps is that of a new grandbaby around the finger of a grandfather.”
— Writer, Joy Hargrove
Just a little more than a month ago I received a telephone call from one of my oldest and dearest friends, Dick Stafford. He was as excited as he’d ever been when he shouted exuberantly, “Mike, I’m the grandfather of twins — two beautiful baby girls!” His son Daniel and his wife live in upstate New York and told Dick that Mom and Dad and the adorable twins were all doing great.
If you’re a regular reader of my weekly messages, you may know that I have two grandchildren of my own. Keaton, a New Braunfels High School junior and Sophia, my 10-year-old granddaughter who lives in Japan with my son and his wife.
I have often written about them both and offered some reflections on what it means to actually be a grandfather. So my best guess is that along with Dick sharing his blessed news of his twin girls, my friend was looking for any grandfatherly wisdom I might have to share about the wonderful gift that many of us receive after completing our first round of raising our own kids and then becoming grandparents.
Knowing my friend had other folks to call with his happy news, I decided to do a follow-up e-mail to him with a story about my own grandfather, my mother’s British father I called Grandpa Stacey. He was the kind of man who always seemed to have some sort of secret to share with me.
Usually those secrets were nothing more than tidbits of wisdom usually based on some eternal truth or philosophical maxim he thought he needed to share.
As a young child, however, I knew if I listened quietly to his insights I would be richly rewarded with a shiny English sixpence taken out of his always generous pocket. And he never seemed to run out of valuable pearls of wisdom or those shiny sixpences.
Although all of those silver sixpence coins are long gone, the learning he shared is not. In my mind and in my heart I can still hear him telling me that nothing is worth more than this day.
“In life,” he would often say, “just as in a mirror, you never get more than you put in.”
Needless to say, Grandpa Stacey was the best role model as a grandfather anyone could have.
There’s little doubt my dear friend, Dick, will be an incredible grandfather to those newborn twin girls. In fact, I’m certain he’ll be the kind of man a young 8-year-old boy once described when asked why he loved his grandfather so much. The youngster replied, “Because he never leaves anything out when he reads me stories and he always has plenty of time for me.”
Be that kind of grandfather, Dick, and you and those two beautiful baby girls will be just fine.
