New Braunfels Utilities officials on Wednesday morning said they are also responding to resolve low water pressure problems in the Bretzke, Mission Hills and Copper Ridge areas.
At least one Herald-Zeitung reader has reported that they have been without water for the last 24 hours.
NBU has not offered a timeline when those water issues would be resolved.
Although communities neighboring New Braunfels are experiencing water issues, NBU said it does not anticipate there will be a need for a boil water notice.
"We continuously monitor the entire water system," a post on NBU's Facebook page said. “NBU will update its customers if there are any changes.”
To report a winter storm water outage or low pressure, NBU asks customers to complete the form found on the winter storm resource page, nbutexas.com/winter-storm-resources/.
Officials with the Canyon Lake Water Service on Wednesday morning said crews continued to work to restore service in the Lakeside Park, The Oaks, Rolling Hills, Ensenada Shores, Village West, Rancho Del Lago and Mystic Shores areas.
Canyon Lake Water Service on Tuesday issued a precautionary boil-water notice for its customers in Comal and Blanco counties.
Affected residents should conserve water when possible and boil water for at least two minutes and cool it before usage to kill harmful bacteria.
New Braunfels residents are in the dark and out in the cold for a third day as rotating power outages continued on Wednesday in the wake of multiple winter systems that brought ice, snow and sub-freezing temperatures to the area.
More than 25,000 New Braunfels Utilities customers have experienced rotating power outages mandated by the state's electric grid operator, with some seeing repeated blackouts, since early Monday.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that manages the electric grid to 90% of the state, declared a third-level energy emergency alert early Monday and instructed NBU and transmission companies throughout the state to begin rotating power outages as there was not enough power available to keep up with consumer demand.
In addition, NBU on Wednesday continued to ask customers with power to conserve energy.
Customers with power are asked to turn off non-essential lights and electric appliances, lower the thermostat to at least 68 degrees, limit hot water use, and avoid using appliances with high energy consumption, such as washing machines and dryers.
For additional conservation tips, visit nbutexas.com/energy-action-days/.
NBU said the utility aimed to keep outages to 60 minutes and warned it could be longer if other issues arose.
NBU has received a record number of inquiries due to the storm, officials said.
Customers should continue to report outages by calling 830-629-4628 or text #OUT to 85700 if they are enrolled in text notifications.
People without power can take steps to stay warm by:
Closing blinds or curtains to trap heat inside.
Closing off rooms to avoid wasting heat.
Stuffing towels or rags in cracks under doors.
Eating and drinking because food can warm the body.
Wearing multiple layers of warm, loose-fitting clothing.
The New Braunfels Police Department has asked residents not to call 9-1-1 for outage updates.
NBU officials added that an additional factor affecting the restoration of power after a rotating outage was the in-rush electrical demand that occurs when power is restored.
In electrical outages, NBU recommends turning the heating unit off or turning the temperature down to reduce the immediate draw of power by electrical devices upon restoration of power.
Customers can view ERCOT's daily peak demand forecast, current load, and available generation online at ercot.com or download the ERCOT mobile app (available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play). For the latest grid conditions updates, follow ERCOT on Twitter (@ERCOT_ISO).
Customers can view an online NBU outage map at outages.nbutexas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.