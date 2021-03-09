Following a 90-minute discussion that included comments from numerous residents, New Braunfels City Council members on Monday elected to operate all city facilities at 100% occupancy but require the use of face coverings by the public when social distancing is not feasible.
The decision comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order rescinding statewide face covering and occupancy requirements goes into effect.
Abbott's order allows businesses and other establishments to decide whether to require their employees and customers to follow additional hygiene measures, including the wearing of a face covering. Cities fall under the category of "other establishments."
Council members are expected to revisit the decision on face coverings and facility occupancy during a meeting scheduled for April 12.
"Our first and foremost concern is the health and safety of our staff and residents," said City Manager Robert Camareno. "At the direction of City Council, we are excited to safely reopen our facilities to 100% capacity while prioritizing the safety of our staff and community. This will allow us to keep a healthy staff available so that we can continue to provide the services that our residents deserve."
Like businesses across the state, the city was operating at 75% capacity at its facilities.
Council members took separate votes on the issues of masks and occupancy.
Members voted 4-2 to continue mask requirements, with council members Jason Hurta and Shane Hines opposing the measure.
Mayor Pro Tem Justin Meadows was not present at the meeting.
Members voted 6-0 to increase the occupancy limit to 100% at all of its facilities, including Das Rec, the city's recreation center.
But the vast majority of the discussion centered around whether to continue mandating masks by the public.
"I don't think a government should tell the people what consenting adults should do," Hurta said. "I feel like people as adults can make that decision. In 2020, we did it. We all made decisions that were best for us and our health. I feel encouraging (people to wear masks) is fine. Employees and the employer — you can certainly mandate that."
Camareno had recommended that the council elect to continue the mask requirement for the public. City staff will also continue to follow the city's current COVID-19 policy that requires face coverings while at work and social distancing, among other safety measures, Camareno said.
Council member James Blakey said he wanted to continue protecting city staff members.
"While I was adamantly against (a mask mandate) at the beginning and heard everyone's opinions a year ago about civil liberties, for the protection of our staff and for the businesses as a business would, I'd like to support Mr. Camareno's decision to protect the staff, and as people come in and as things progress and get better we'll review that."
Council members also expressed concern about city staff members enforcing a mask requirement, as there have been reports of violent confrontations between employees and customers throughout the country since the pandemic began, but Camareno said the city's approach throughout the pandemic is to ask for voluntary compliance.
"We don't want to get into a confrontation and we certainly don't want to put staff into a situation either," Camareno said. "Each case is different. Some folks will actually comply when you ask them. We will do our best to enforce it. If one refuses, we can allow them into that facility and hope that ultimately, they’ll understand that we're only doing it for the betterment of our staff and customers."
Mayor Rusty Brockman, who returned to the dais after attending the last meeting by Zoom as he and his wife, M’Liss, had tested positive for COVID, said people should be more respectful of each other’s opinion regarding the virus and the controversial mask mandating issue.
“I know we got here a year ago and we’ve been battling this for a year now,” Brockman said. “But I think where we have been over the last 12 months perhaps has been less than stellar for the New Braunfels community and how we care for one another in New Braunfels. I understand that I’m coming at this from an emotional position right now because of a family member spending 14 days in the hospital and watching nurse after nurse and doctor after doctor coming in to treat her 24 hours a day in full gear. They’re protecting themselves so that the next person to fill her bed the next week, there would be health care workers there to take care of them. This is a challenge for our community. My opinion is that we can do better with one another in Comal County and New Braunfels, Texas.”
Camareno said another approach would be to enforce the mandate through a criminal trespass charge but he added that "our initial approach should be to seek voluntary compliance, as we've been doing all along."
During a press conference last week, Abbott said he was rescinding "most of the earlier executive orders" he has issued over the past year to stem the spread of the virus. He said starting Wednesday, "all businesses of any type are allowed to open 100%."
The order also includes sporting events, concerts and similar events, and masks will no longer be required in public for the first time since last summer.
Texas will become the most populous state in the country not to have a mask mandate. More than 30 states currently have one in place.
Abbott urged Texans to still exercise "personal vigilance" in navigating the pandemic, and health experts are still urging residents to keep wearing masks as new and more contagious variants of the virus emerge.
Hospitalizations statewide continue to decrease after January record highs, but the state is also still averaging more than 200 deaths a day.
On Tuesday, 3,744 new confirmed cases and 1,063 new probable cases were reported statewide.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
